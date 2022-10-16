IHSA Making Additions to ESports

The IHSA approved two new video games and has modified a third for next year’s E-Sports season at their August meeting.

Next year, students will be able to compete in Mario Kart 8 and FIFA Soccer, as well as the “crew battle” version of Super Smash Brothers. They join three other sanctioned e-sports: Rocket League, NBA2K, and Super Smash Brothers as an individual competition. IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson says that ESports are quickly expanding in popularity and size: “We thought the inaugural season of the IHSA Esports State Series went exceptionally well in 2021-22 and are excited about these game updates for year two. Our advisory committee believes that these additions will help grow our competitors in overall numbers, as well as in the diversity of our competitors.”

IHSA reports, according to WMAY, that 125 Illinois high schools in the state compete in e-sports, and that number could grow to 160 or more next year.