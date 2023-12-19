IHSA Members Vote Down Football Districts Proposal

The Illinois High School Association member schools have voted down two proposals.

A proposal that would have significantly changed football scheduling in the state failed to pass. Districts determined by classification and geography were voted down 272-379-76. That’s 58% voting against the measure.

The only other proposal that did not pass sought to decrease the number of allowable summer contact days between coaches and student-athletes from 25 down to 18.

Ballot measures that did pass include that allows coaches to conduct strength training with limits of no more than 4 days per week and no more than 90 minutes per session during the summer contact days; elimination of the match limit per tournament language in volleyball, and increases the number of girls’ wrestling team contests from 18 to 25.

The final measure that drew a lot of interest pass, which is the establishment of a Girls Flag Football fall season.

727 of 815 member schools participated in the voting this year. This is the largest number of voting schools by percentage over the last decade. You can read the full release here.