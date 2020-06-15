IHSA Moving Boys’ State Tourney Back to Champaign

The Illinois High School Association announced the winners of bids for State Finals in basketball and in other sports today.

In a video conference call, the IHSA issued a joint resolution in support of Black Lives Matter. The statement said that IHSA will work to further incorporate the message around the state and continue to try to bring equity for all students in support of that mission.

The Board went on to approve the contracts for Boys and Girls Basketball Finals, as well as the Chess and Scholastic Bowl state tournaments.

They announced that the Boys’ State Tournament would be returning to Champaign in 2021 to the State Farm Center. The tournament was previously held in Champaign from 1919-1995 before moving to the Peoria Civic Center in 1996. The bid is for the next 3 postseasons. The IHSA Wheelchair Basketball State Tournament and the Special Olympics Illinois Unified Basketball Tournament will continue to be held in conjunction with the boys’ tournament.

The Girls’ Tournament will remain at the Redbird Arena on the campus of Illinois State University in Bloomington-Normal. The arena has been the host of the girls state basketball tournament since 1992 and the girls’ volleyball state tournament since 1990.

The Scholastic Bowl tournament will get a new venue in 2021. Heartland Community College in Normal will host the tournament for the next three years. The Peoria Civic Center was the host of the tournament since 1997.

Peoria will get to keep the IHSA State Chess Finals. It’s been the home of the tournament since 2001 and will continue in that capacity for the next 3 years.

IHSA also approved a Stage 2 Return to Play Guideline that will be released in a draft form to member schools tomorrow. The guidelines look to align with stipulations in Phase 4 of Governor J.B. Pritzker’s Restore Illinois plan.

The Board approved a recommendation to begin an Individual Girls Wrestling State Tournament beginning in the 2021-22 school year. They are going to use the next year to beginning planning stages and hosting of the series prior to 2021’s winter season.