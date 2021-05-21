IHSA Post Season baseball and softball seeds

By Gary Scott on May 21, 2021 at 1:47pm

Jacksonville has nabbed a number 4 seed in baseball, and Routt is seeded 2nd as the IHSA prepares for post season.

Jacksonville is in sub sectional A in the Millikin super sectional. JHS is seeded 4th, behind top ranked Springfield, number 2 Mount Zion and third seeded Glenwood. That means Jacksonville will host at least one game in post season.

This year, the better seeded teams will be hosts at the regional level. No schedule has been released yet.

Meanwhile, Routt is seeded second behind Brown County in one of the sub sectionals feeding Lincoln Land Community College. Camp Point is seeded 3rd, and Liberty 4th. Triopia is seeded 5th, and West Central 8th.

Meanwhile, Greenfield-Northwestern has nabbed the top seed in sub sectional B that features schools south of Jacksonville. Pawnee is 2nd and Morrisonville is 3rd. Carrollton is seeded 6th, Calhoun 8th and North Greene 9th.

On the softball side, JHS is seeded 6th in a 7 team sub sectional that feeds into Mattoon.

Routt is seeded 5th, the highest seed in this immediate area. Triopia is 6th and West Central 7th. In a separate sub sectional, Calhoun is the third seed, Carrollton 4th and North Greene 5th. Greenfield-Northwestern is seeded last.