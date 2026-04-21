IHSA Studies Parochial and Public School Sports Balance

By Gary Scott on April 21, 2026 at 9:29am

The Illinois High School Association has established a competitive balance committee to look at public and private schools.

The committee’s charge is to address disparities between public and private schools competing in interscholastic athletics.

The committee has already met twice.

IHSA executive director Craig Anderson says the committee will meet through the summer months.

He says the committee should be ready to make a recommendation to the membership and the ISHA board by September.

Anderson says the committee will look at the multiplier, success factor and the 30 mile radius limit for non boundaried schools.

The committee is made up of eight public school administrators, six private school administrators and three IHSA administrators.

The next meeting is set for May 6th.