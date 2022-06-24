IHSA Walks Back Seeding Format For Football Playoffs

The Illinois High School Association is walking back an earlier decision to amend the process for Classes 1A-6A’s football playoffs.

Last February, the IHSA decided to move the lower football classes to a format change where each class would be seeded 1-through-32.

IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson says the association has changed it mind because of the amount of travel and the costs of travel that may create for some school districts. He says the costs of transportation was one of the major reasons why the IHSA decided to walk back the change.

Classes 7A and 8A, which are predominantly for schools located in Chicago and the suburbs will remain in 1-through-32 seeding formats. Classes 1A-6A will instead feature a north and a south bracket for each class, with a 1-through-16 seeding format.

Practices for the upcoming 2022-23 season are scheduled to begin August 9th.