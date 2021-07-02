IL 123 To Close Tuesday For Culvert Replacement

The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that Illinois 123 near Pleasant Plains will be closing on Tuesday.

Illinois 123 over Richland Creek north of the Route 125 junction near Pleasant Plains closes July 6th for culvert replacement. The project is expected to be done in mid-August. The Illinois Department of Transportation said a detour will be posted.

Drivers should expect delays and allow more time for trips through the area. People should follow the posted detour to avoid the work area.