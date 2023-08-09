IL-267 Through Morgan, Greene To See Major Construction

A long-needed road construction project in Morgan County is set to get underway.

Illinois Route 267 from a quarter of a mile south of the Interstate 72 interchange in South Jacksonville to about a mile south of Woodson is set to get major rehabilitation.

The 3.6-million-dollar project includes pavement patching, milling, resurfacing, new shoulders, new guardrails, and new pavement markings. Replacement of some roadside gutters is also a part of the project, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation’s Multimodal Improvement schedule.

Drivers should expect delays, especially during peak driving times, according to the Illinois Department of transportation’s website. Construction is expected to be completed around November 9th.

A similar project is expected to start in Greene County on Route 267 about 2 ½ miles north of Greenfield to the Jersey County line. That project is set to start on August 25 and last until the beginning of December. Similar delays are expected.