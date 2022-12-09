IL 4th District Appellate Court Upholds Dismissal of Aggravated DUI Charge Against McBride in Fatal 2020 Crash in Quincy

The Illinois Fourth District Appellate Court upheld an April ruling to dismiss a charge of aggravated driving under the influence against a Quincy woman involved in an August 2020 crash that killed 4 people.

The appellate court upheld then-Adams County Judge Amy Lannerd’s decision to dismiss the charge against Natasha McBride, who allegedly ran a red light at Fourth and Broadway in Quincy on August 14, 2020 while speeding, and then collided into a vehicle that killed 54 year old Jennifer Hendricks of Rushville and her three grandsons Dakota, Archer, and Ransom Corrick.

The state charged McBride on August 17, 2020, with four counts of reckless homicide, four counts of driving on a revoked license and four courts of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident. The state charged McBride on August 20, 2020, in an indictment with those same offenses, plus four counts of first-degree murder.

The state charged McBride on January 11, 2021 with aggravated DUI in a 17th count, alleging McBride operated her vehicle “while under the influence of THC.”

Lannerd dismissed the charge on April 1, 2021 saying that the state didn’t file the charge in a timely manner.

Adams County State’s Attorney Gary Farha expressed disappointment to Muddy River News saying he is considering options and possibly appealing the ruling to the state Supreme Court.

McBride remains in the Adams County Jail on $5 million bond. A status hearing in her case is scheduled for January 3rd.