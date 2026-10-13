IL-97 Upgrades begin

By Benjamin Cox on October 13, 2026 at 9:49am

Drivers traveling west of Springfield should expect lane closures as work begins on an expansion of Illinois Route 97.

The Illinois Department of Transportation says crews have started preliminary work along Jefferson Street, west of Veterans Parkway. Initial work includes removing medians, with possible utility relocations and drainage improvements to follow.

The larger project will expand Route 97 into a four-lane expressway extending to the Illinois Route 125 intersection, which leads to Petersburg. Plans also include intersection improvements and replacing the Sangamon Valley Trail bridge.

Motorists should allow extra travel time, follow posted speed limits and watch for construction workers and equipment.