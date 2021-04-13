IL Attorney General’s Office Hit With Breach

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s office announced today that their computer network has been compromised.

Raoul said in a statement released today that the breach was discovered in the early morning hours on Saturday and that information technology staff and investigators from his own office have been working with federal law enforcement to evaluate the extent of the breach.

Raoul said in the release that the investigation remains ongoing as they work to resolve the situation and continue the services of their office. Attorney General’s office spokesperson Annie Thompson said in the email that more information will be provided once it becomes available.