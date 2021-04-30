IL Attorney General’s Office Victim of Ransomware Attack

The Illinois Attorney General’s Office has announced that a ransomware attack has compromised the office’s computer network.

While the extent of the information compromised is currently under investigation, the Attorney General’s office is launching a toll-free hotline and providing additional information to the public via its website.

The Attorney General’s office, aided by law enforcement and external technology experts, continues to evaluate the full extent of the compromise, including identifying the information that was exposed and what was done with that information. At the same time, work is taking place around the clock to rebuild the office’s network. In the interim, the Attorney General’s office is launching a hotline that went into operation this morning to answer individuals’ questions and help them protect against identity theft.

What has since been identified as a ransomware attack was initially discovered in the early hours of Saturday, April 10 when employees were unable to access the office’s network. Illinois statute requires the public to be notified if their information may have been compromised by a data breach. Attorney General Kwame Raoul says they do not know yet what information may have been compromised.

Individuals who have questions about the network compromise can call the Attorney General’s Computer Network Compromise Hotline at 1-833-688-1949, Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.