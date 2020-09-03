IL Awarded Federal Grant to Fight Opioid Crisis

The State of Illinois is getting a boost from the federal government in the fight against the opioid crisis.

Governor J.B. Pritzker announced this morning the state has received $36.7 million in federal funding aimed at expanding opioid abuse prevention, treatment, recovery and overdose response initiatives across the state.

Pritzker says the funding will build on the work of the Department of Human Services and the Department of Public Health in their efforts to end the opioid epidemic in Illinois.

The State Opioid Response (SOR) federal grant is awarded by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), which is a branch of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

IDHS officials say the opioid crisis in Illinois has been amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic, affecting residents in profound ways. They say programs funded by the grant will provide critical services to help those struggling with opioid addiction including assistance for those on a path to recovery and providing emergency lifesaving medication for people experiencing an opioid overdose, as well as expanding prevention and support messages statewide.

IDHS says if you or someone you know is experiencing problems with substance use disorder, call the state’s Helpline for Opioids and other Substances at 1-833-2FINDHELP (1-833-234-6343) Text “HELP” to 833234 or visit HelplineIL.org.