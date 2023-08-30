IL Congressional Delegation Seeking Presidential Disaster Declaration for 27 Central IL Counties for June 29 Derecho Recovery

Illinois Senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin are leading the charge in urging the Biden Administration to grant a federal disaster declaration following the severe summer weather.

Between ongoing drought and the June 29th derecho, the region has been rocked by the weather this summer.

In a letter sent yesterday signed by the entire Illinois Congressional Delegation, the group is urging the White House to grant Governor J.B. Pritzker’s request for federal assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Small Business Administration to help 27 counties across the region recover from storm damage from the June 29th derecho.

There’s been no indication whether President Joe Biden will take the declaration under consideration at this time.