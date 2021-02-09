IL Congressional Delegation Unhappy With Biden Announcement to Replace Milhiser, Lausch

Illinois’ Congressional Delegation is unhappy with the current president over some recent terminations. The Chicago Sun-Times reports that President Joe Biden will ask for the resignation of nearly all Donald Trump-appointed U.S. attorneys, including the Chicago-based John Lausch and John Milhiser based in Springfield. Lausch has been heading the investigation in Illinois into the ComEd patronage and bribery scheme that has ensnared former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan and several of his associates.

18th District Congressman Darin LaHood, 13th District Congressman Rodney Davis, 15th District Congresswoman Mary Miller, and Senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin have all expressed their displeasure with the announcement, wanting to keep Lausch on the job. U.S. attorneys are nominated by a president, subject to Senate confirmation. Lausch received unanimous bi-partisan approval in the Senate in November 2017.

In a joint statement, Durbin and Duckworth said Lausch should not be terminated immediately but be allowed to conclude his major investigations in the Illinois Northern U.S. District Court.

The Republican coalition had similar statements as the Democratic Senators. They also objected to the idea of having Milhiser replaced. Milhiser recently announced a years-long investigation and indictment of former Illinois State Senator Sam McCann. The Republican coalition called the decision to replace both Milhiser and Lausch “reckless and irresponsible” without the Biden Justice Department having not named successors. The Republican Congressional Delegation asked that both men remain until the successors are named and approved.

Comments from the Biden Justice Department to the Sun-Times have not been returned.