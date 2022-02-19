IL Corn Marketing Board To Hold Vote March 29 on Corn Checkoff

The Illinois Corn Marketing Board is holding a vote on a referendum to raise the corn checkoff rate next month.

The Illinois Department of Agriculture held a public meeting February 10th to allow for public comment regarding the rate rising from 5/8 of a cent to 7/8 of a cent per bushel. After hearing that public comment, the Illinois Corn Marketing Board has decided to proceed with a membership vote on the referendum on March 29th.

The amendment is approved if a majority of those voting in the referendum vote in favor of the amendment. Polling is to take place at the local Extension offices during normal business hours. Extension offices in Brown, Pike, and Menard will be closed.

Eligible voters who reside outside the State of Illinois or who cannot be physically present at the polls on March 29 may cast an absentee ballot. Absentee ballots must be requested in writing from the Illinois Department of Agriculture in Springfield.