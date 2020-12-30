IL Crops Beat USDA Predictions in 2020

Illinois farmers had their harvest end on a high note this year.

In just a few short months, the 2020 corn and soybean harvest was a major concern for farmers. By harvest time, the anxiety subsided as yields for Illinois corn and soybeans beat US Department of Agriculture predictions. A sharp rise in commodity prices rewarded sellers, particularly those who waited until later in the season to sell.

The Illinois soybean 2020 yield is forecast to be 58 bushels per acre, according to the Illinois Crop Progress and Production Report. That is an increase of 4 bushels per acre over 2019 yields. The Illinois corn harvest is up 10% over 2019 yields, according to the CPP Report.

Alfalfa Hay production was at 3.2 tons per acre. Winter wheat production finished at 68 bushels per acre. Oats also finished at 58 bushels per acre for 2020.

The state’s livestock inventory bounced up a bit in the final quarter after several hog farmers and cattle farmers felt a crunch because of intermittent killing of some herds. Livestock farmers were unable to bring their stock to meat producers because meat packing plants shuttered due to COVID-19. Farmers had to either diversify their production by donating meat or slaughtering portions of their herds without production. Hog inventory finished the first of December at an inventory of 5.4 million head.