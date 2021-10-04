IL Dept. of Revenue Revamps Website

The Illinois Department of Revenue has modernized its website to make it more user-friendly. The roll out of the new site was announced Thursday.

The modernized website features intuitive drop-down menus, a virtual assistant to help with questions, and Google Translate to provide information in seven of the most used languages.

IDoR Spokesperson Maura Kownacki says that the new site will make things easier for people to file their taxes or who may have tax questions: “The new, modernized website features include an intuitive drop-down menu, a virtual assistant, and a Google Translate, which provides information in 7 of the most used languages. It’s a lot more user friendly and we believe the new design will greatly improve the user experience by providing visitors with quick, relevant information as efficiently as possible.”

You can check out the revamped site at tax.Illinois.gov to find out more information about your state tax refund, filing taxes, tax credits, forms, and more.