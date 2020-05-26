IL Dept of Veterans Affairs Launches Campaign for Residents in IL Veterans Homes

The Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs has launched a new campaign aimed at raising the spirits of Illinois Veterans.

The IDVA announced the Operation Rising Spirit campaign today. The campaign is challenging service organizations, volunteers, and the community as a whole to raise the spirits of military veterans who reside in Illinois’ veterans’ homes.

IDVA Director Linda Chapa LaVia says uplifting messages and displays of support from the community will help boost the morale of both veterans and staff in the homes, where visitation has been tightly restricted in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

LaVida says IDVA is asking the public to express support for veterans in the forms of cards, and emails sent to the homes. She says signs outside of the facilities are also welcome, and video messages are also being encouraged as well.

The announcement came just one day after the nation paused to honor service men and women who died while serving in the armed forces.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced during the daily COVID-19 update, since the COVID-19 pandemic began, there have been 22 positive staff and 47 positive residents at the Illinois Veterans’ Home at Manteno, with ten of those who tested positive for COVID-19 having passed away.

The Veterans’ home in Anna has seen five residents test positive, one resident in LaSalle, and no positive cases at the Veterans’ Home in Quincy.

LaVia says families, friends, veteran service organizations, volunteers, local community members, and patriotic Illinoisans across the state are all encouraged to participate in Operation Rising Spirit.

Cards, emails, and video messages can be sent directly to the homes at the addresses below, and socially distant on-site activities can be coordinated with the staff at each home.

Illinois Veterans’ Home at Anna 792 N. Main Street, Anna, Illinois 62906 C/O: Anthony Barnett Anthony.Barnett2@illinois.gov

Illinois Veterans’ Home at LaSalle 1015 O'Conor Avenue, LaSalle, Illinois 61301 C/O: Susan Scully Susan.Scully@illinois.gov

Illinois Veterans’ Home at Manteno 1 Veterans Drive, Manteno, Illinois 60950 C/O: Dave Pedersen David.W.Pedersen@illinois.gov

Illinois Veterans’ Home at Quincy 1707 N. 12th Street, Quincy, Illinois 62301 C/O: Sara Colgrove Sara.Colgrove@illinois.gov

Prince Home at Manteno 1 Veterans Drive, Manteno, Illinois 60950 C/O Wali Lewis Wali.Lewis2@illinois.gov