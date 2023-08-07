IL District 17 All Stars Wins World Championship

By Benjamin Cox on August 7, 2023 at 7:57am

The Illinois District 17 softball team, composed of players throughout West-Central and Central Illinois, won the Senior League World Series championship yesterday.

The team pushed across a pair of late runs to beat last year’s champion Texas 5-4 in Lower Sussex, Delaware. The win kept District 17 undefeated through World Series play at 7-0.

The District 17 team, based out of Beardstown, which consists of players from Triopia, Beardstown, Pleasant Plains, Calhoun, Pleasant Hill, Brown County, Rushville-Industry, Springfield, Pittsfield, Havana, Macomb, Quincy, and Illini West among others.