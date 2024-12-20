IL EPA Confirms Two Investigations In Jacksonville In Recent Months

Illinois EPA officials confirmed two investigations of complaints around Jacksonville in recent months.

The first was in regard to the Morgan County Highway Department allegedly dumping diesel fuel and oil on its own property. On December 9th, state EPA inspectors responded to the complaint, confirmed a gasoline leak had occurred, determined the leak only impacted concrete, and verified the Highway Department properly responded in a timely manner.

The second complaint came against the City of Jacksonville in September. Inspectors responded to a complaint of alleged open burning taking place at the city’s landscape waste dump off of Oak Street. Illinois EPA Public Information Officer Kim Biggs confirmed to WLDS News via email communication on Thursday that the city is authorized to burn landscape waste that is generated within the city’s limits, and after investigating the September complaint, found that city officials were acting in accordance with applicable state law.