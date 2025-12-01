IL Executive Ethics Commission Member arrested in early November on DUI charge

A current member of the State of Illinois’ Executive Ethics Commission and a long-time member of Republican state politics was arrested in early November on suspicion of DUI by Springfield Police.

The State Journal-Register reports that Patricia “Patty” Ann Schuh, 67, of Springfield, was arrested in the early morning hours of November 2 after allegedly causing a wreck at the intersection of Veterans Parkway and Old Jacksonville Road. The wreck is said to have occurred at 11:30 p.m. on November 1, with Schuh being arrested at about 2 a.m. on November 2.

In a report obtained by The State Journal-Register, Schuh admitted to a Springfield Police officer that she had consumed approximately three to four glasses of wine at a wedding. The officer described Schuh’s eyes as “glossy” and her speech as “slowed.” Schuh is said to have refused a field sobriety test. According to the report, Schuh was westbound on Old Jacksonville Road when she crossed over into oncoming traffic and struck another vehicle head-on. Schuh also was cited for improper lane usage.

Schuh was appointed to the nine-member Illinois Executive Ethics Commission by Attorney General Kwame Raoul. Schuh is serving her second four-year term, which is up on June 30, 2028. According to the EEC site, five commissioners are appointed by the governor, and one commissioner each is appointed by the attorney general, secretary of state, comptroller and treasurer. No more than five commissioners may be of the same political party. The commission conducts administrative hearings on alleged violations of the State Officials and Employees Ethics Act.

Schuh previously served as a spokeswoman and press secretary for four Republican lawmakers, Senate President James “Pate” Philip and Senate Republican Leaders Frank Watson, Christine Radogno and Bill Brady. She was later deputy chief of staff for communications for former Governor Bruce Rauner.

Raoul, in a statement issued through a spokeswoman, said he was aware of the incident and was standing behind Schuh, according to the State Journal Register report.

Schuh is due to appear in Sangamon County Circuit Court for a first appearance on December 4.