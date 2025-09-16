IL Freedom Caucus Chair files articles of impeachment against Gov. JB Pritzker

The Illinois Freedom Caucus chairman and husband to local Congresswoman Mary Miller has filed articles of impeachment in the Illinois General Assembly against Governor JB Pritzker.

101st State Representative Chris Miller (R-Hindsboro) announced on September 12 he was filing the articles of impeachment. In the announcement, Miller says “[Gov. Pritzker] has engaged in conduct which, under the totality of the circumstances, constitutes inciting violence which is incompatible with the duties of his office. He has failed to uphold the oath of protecting the Illinois Constitution and has failed to protect the citizens of Illinois.”

Miller cites comments that Pritzker made during his State of State Speech on February 19 that he says compared Republicans to those of Nazi Germany in the 1930s. Miller also cited further statements made in March and April that Miller says have contributed to politically motivated violence in the United States.

For the impeachment process to proceed, a majority of the Illinois House of Representatives would need to vote in favor of impeaching Pritzker before a trial could begin in the Senate. The filing of the articles is mostly performative in nature in that both chambers of the Illinois General Assembly hold a Democratic supermajority. Impeachment requires a simple majority vote of 60 Illinois House members, before a trial could then proceed to the Illinois Senate.

Chris Miller is the husband of 15th District Congresswoman Mary Miller, which represents most of Central Illinois. Mary Miller has been a long outspoken critic of Pritzker, including at a recent Congressional hearing in June. Mary Miller recently introduced a bill that would go after Illinois and other states’ sanctuary status. Congresswoman Miller’s office shared with FOX News last week that the bill, titled the SAFE Driving Laws Act, would address the 19 sanctuary states creating an “extreme level of risk for all those on the road” by allowing illegals to obtain both individual driver’s licenses and commercial driver’s licenses (CDLs). If passed, the bill would withhold funds from the National Highway Performance and Surface Transportation Block Grant programs from states that give illegal immigrants driver’s licenses or fail to share information about criminal aliens with the federal government. States not in compliance with the law by fiscal year 2027, which begins in October 2026, will have 50% of the funding from the two programs withheld for the entire fiscal year and for any subsequent year that the state remains in noncompliance.