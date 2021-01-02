IL General Assembly Faces Stressful Lame Duck Session

State lawmakers have several major issues to tackle in their upcoming lame duck session this week. The tenuous session could face a battle over who should lead the Illinois House, decisions on billions of dollars in budget cuts and potential tax increases, and the drawing of new legislative district maps. Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan’s office has indicated the session could last up to January 13th – the day newly elected General Assembly members are scheduled to take office.

Potential bills dealing with criminal-justice reform, police accountability, education and workforce development, economic improvements and health care and human services could be introduced by the General Assembly’s Legislative Black Caucus.

The House is expected to take up legislation introduced by state Rep. Ann Williams and Sen. Robert Martwick, both Chicago Democrats, would allow lawmakers to and vote remotely during a pandemic without having to travel to Springfield, but it’s unclear when that proposal might be considered or take effect. In the meantime, the House will again meet at the Bank of Springfield Center under COVID-19 restrictions.