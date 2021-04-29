IL General Assembly Passes Emergency Rental Assistance Bill

By Benjamin Cox on April 29, 2021 at 3:11pm

A bill regarding emergency rental assistance is heading to the governor’s desk.

The Illinois Senate passed House Bill 2877 in a 39-13 vote along party lines today to create the COVID-19 Federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program Act.

If signed into law, it would create a process to distribute $1.4 billion in federal rental relief funds to those in need of emergency help. The amount would provide rental assistance in an amount based on stated need rather than on a flat or fixed amount through an application process.

The bill also seals eviction court records until July 2022.

The Illinois House passed the bill along party lines in a 69-33 vote on March 18th. Local Republican lawmakers C.D. Davidsmeyer and Steve McClure voted against the bill.

It now heads to Governor J.B. Pritzker’s desk for his signature.