IL General Assembly To Take Up Abortion Parental Notification During Oct. Veto Session

The Illinois General Assembly will be taking up a controversial portion of Illinois’ abortion rights laws as a part of their veto session in October.

Senate President Don Harmon said on Friday in an interview that the session may look at repealing the parental notification law in Illinois, where if a woman under the age of 17 needs an abortion, she has to notify her parents unless a judge provides a waiver. The adult family member does not have to give permission for the minor to have an abortion, but an adult family member must be notified.

Harmon says he wants to deal with the last vestiges of the state’s anti-choice laws as well as respond to the recent controversy in the State of Texas.

14th District State Representative Kelly Cassidy has filed a bill in response to Texas’ recent abortion ban law by filing “The EXpanding Abortion Services Act,” for the General Assembly to consider. The acronym of the bill spells Texas. The law is designed to allow private citizens the right to seek at least $10,000 in damages against anyone who causes an unwanted pregnancy — even if it resulted from consensual sex — or anyone who commits sexual assault or abuse, including domestic violence.

Under Cassidy’s bill, half of the damages awarded would go toward a new “State Abortion Freedom Access Fund,” to be managed by the state’s Department of Healthcare and Family Services. The money would also be required to be halved even if a case is settled. The fund would be used as financial aid for people from states with limited abortion access to travel to Illinois for the procedure.

Governor J.B. Pritzker said early last week he wishes to enshrine Illinois women’s abortion rights despite any future of the U.S. Supreme Court’s attempt to overturn the landmark abortion decision Roe v. Wade.