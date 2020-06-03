IL GOP Congressional Delegation Question Pritzker, DHS, DCFS About PPP Money For Human Service Groups

Illinois GOP Congressional leaders have more questions for Governor J.B. Pritzker. Congressmen Darin LaHood, John Shimkus, Rodney Davis, Adam Kinzinger, and Mike Bost signed off on a letter today requesting the governor, the Illinois Department of Human Services, and the Illinois Department of Child and Family Services clarify guidance that asserts that the state is reducing funding for non-profit human service groups equivalent to the funding they received through the federal Paycheck Protection Program. The full letter can be read at this link.

In a joint statement released today, the congressional delegation says they did not intend for the funds provided through the PPP to supplement state budgets by offsetting the cost they pay for services through private nonprofit service providers. They called the deduction by the state an overreach and they said that non-profit organizations shouldn’t be punished at the expense of the state. They have asked the state departments and Governor Pritzker to withdraw their request for information about PPP funds in accordance with congressional intent.