IL Hits 16,000 COVID Deaths, West Central IL Infection Numbers Begin To Slow

COVID-19 infections slowed down a little over the recent holiday weekend.

The Morgan County Health Department received confirmation of 4 deaths and 60 new cases over the holiday. The deaths included a male and a female in their 80s as well as a male in his 60s at long-term care facilities, and a male in his 60s who died at home. Morgan County has now had 81 overall COVID-related deaths. Morgan County currently has 158 active cases with 12 of those hospitalized. 365 people are in quarantine. With the large total over the 5-day holiday, Morgan County has now had over 3,000 reported cases of the virus.

The Cass County Health Department reported 49 new cases of the virus yesterday. Cass County’s active case count now stands at 114 with 4 hospitalized.

The Schuyler County Health Department reported 8 new cases since their previous report on Wednesday. They also received confirmation of an additional death, a female in her 80s. Schuyler County currently has 19 active cases. They have now had 12 COVID-related deaths.

The Pike County Health Department reported 32 new cases of COVID-19 since their previous report on Wednesday. Currently, there are 85 active cases in Pike County, with 21 being hospitalized.

The Brown County Public Health Department reported 11 new cases yesterday. It was their first update since Tuesday of last week. Brown County currently has 61 active cases with 2 hospitalized.

The Greene County Health Department reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend and 2 new cases yeestery, which included any new infection numbers over the holiday last week. Greene County currently has 35 active cases.

Scott County Health officials received confirmation of 11 new cases since their last report on Thursday. Scott County currently has 28 active cases with 1 of those hospitalized. 17 people are also in quarantine in Scott County.

The Illinois Department of Public Health today reported 4,453 new confirmed and probable cases of the virus throughout the state, along with 105 additional deaths. Illinois has now surpassed over 16,000 deaths due to COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March. As of last night, 4,243 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with the virus, with 884 of those in ICU. The rolling seven day statewide positivity rate is 7.2%.