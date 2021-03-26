IL Lawmakers Possibly Extending Firearm Deer Seasons

Illinois lawmakers are looking to extend the firearm deer season. House Bill 3344 passed from a committee Monday. It would require the state’s various opening deer hunting seasons to be expanded to four days, an extra day from the current firearm season window.

Proponents of the bill say it will fall closer to the deer’s rutting season and help combat chronic wasting disease in the state. The extra day would likely be added to the beginning of the first season in late November due to weather.

The measure passed unanimously and now needs a vote on the House Floor before being considered in the Illinois Senate.