IL Officials Warn of Text Scam Posing as IDES for Real I.D. Update

A new text message scam is preying on victims under the guise of both the Department of Employment Security and the Read ID.

Attorney General Kwame Raoul and Secretary of State Jesse White today warned Illinois residents to be on alert for text message scams related to upcoming federal Real ID requirements.

Raoul and White say scammers are sending unsolicited text messages claiming to be from the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). The text message urges the recipient to click on a link to update their driver’s license or state ID with upcoming federal Real ID requirements.

Raoul says the text is a scam, and recipients should not click on the link or provide any information. He says visiting the website could place malware on the recipient’s device or trick them into disclosing sensitive personal information.

Raoul says IDES will never request personal information via text message and will not contact Illinois residents about updating their driver’s licenses or state IDs.

The Real ID Act, passed by Congress, establishes minimum security standards for state driver’s licenses and IDs. Once the act takes effect, Illinois residents won’t be able to use their driver’s licenses or state IDs at airport security or military bases, among other places, unless it complies with the Real ID Act.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has extended Real ID requirements to Oct. 1, 2021. Current Illinois driver’s licenses or ID cards will continue to be accepted at airports, military bases, and secure federal facilities until that date.