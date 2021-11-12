IL PIRG, Attorney General’s Office Issue Reports on Troublesome Toys Ahead of Holiday Shopping Season

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul and the Illinois consumer group PIRG are warning the public about dangerous toys and children’s products ahead of the holiday shopping season.

Illinois PIRG’s Abe Scarr says this year’s list of problem toys and products highlight counterfeit and knockoff toys, toys with small parts, and toys that are easy to hack with a computer, smartphone, or tablet: “Our researchers purchased a children’s karaoke machine to test the bluetooth connection, and we found that if the singing machine is turned on, anyone can connect to it without a PIN code or other verification. We also tested how far a person could be from the singing machine and still connect to it via Bluetooth. Our researcher actually went outside her home more than 30 feet away and was still able to connect.”

Raoul says outside large toys like bikes that commonly cause potential serious injury are also on the do not buy list this year: “Bicycles with faulty brakes or parts that can become dislodged and cause a rider to fall and potentially be injured, Hoverboards that can overheat or explode, and youth all-terrain vehicles that do not meet safety requirements and speed restrictions [are all on the list].”

For more information on a safe shopping guide, download the annual Safe Shopping Guide on the Illinois Attorney General’s website here or read PIRG’s annual report “Trouble In Toyland” here for more information.