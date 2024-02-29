IL Product Expo This Weekend at State Fairgrounds

The 25th Illinois Product Expo returns to the Illinois State Fairgrounds this weekend.

Hosted by the Illinois Department of Agriculture, the expo has brought Illinois food companies and consumers together through sampling products and the ability to stock up on products through special deals.

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Expo, the first 25 attendees will receive a special commemorative cup. The first 250 people to buy apple cider slushies will also receive an anniversary cup.

More than 70 vendors will offer samples and sell products and 16 wineries will have different varietals up for sampling.

Shoppers can take advantage of the popular $5 for 5 promotion: buy 5 products and IDOA will give you $5 Expo Cash in appreciation for supporting Illinois agriculture. Learn more about this incentive at www.illinoisproductexpo.com.

Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. To 3 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $5 per person; children 10 and younger will be admitted free of charge.