IL Products Fall Farmers Market At State Fairgrounds Today

The Illinois Department of Agriculture will be hosting the first ever Illinois Products Fall Farmers’ Market on the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield today.

The fall market will run from 9AM-2PM at “The Shed” on the fairgrounds.

The market will feature all Illinois produce and fresh products, food trucks, free kids’ activities, and live music including Jacksonville’s own Robert Sampson.

Children are also encouraged to dress in their Halloween costume to receive a free surprise. IDOA Director Jerry Costello says there will also be plenty of things for kids to do, as well with face painting, balloon animals, pumpkin decorating, and tie-dye. There will also be a Fall book giveaway.

Visitors are encouraged to go to the information booth for a chance to win an Illinois Products Basket or Market Cash. There will also be a separate drawing for kids.

Marketgoers who spend $25 in LINK will receive an additional $25 in LINK Match to spend on fruits and vegetables courtesy of IDOA.

Parking is located across the street from The Shed on the Fairgrounds.

For more information, email agr.farmersmarket@illinois.gov or follow Illinois Products on Facebook and Instagram.