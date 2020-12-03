IL Records Highest Single-Day COVID Death Total Since The Spring

COVID-19 continues to claim more lives in West Central Illinois, as IDPH reported a grim new record today.

Three Pike County residents have died as a result of COVID-19 according to a report given by the Pike County Health Department yesterday. PCHD confirmed a male in his 60’s, a female in her 80’s and a male in his 80’s all passed due to complications attributed to the virus. Pike County has now recorded a total of 29 COVID-related deaths. 10 additional cases for COVID were confirmed in Pike yesterday. Pike County currently has 126 active cases, and now 18 people hospitalized with the virus.

The Morgan County Health Department confirmed the 52nd COVID death, a female in her 90’s passed in an area hospital yesterday. Morgan County Health Department officials also confirmed an additional 40 cases for the virus. Morgan County now has 297 active cases with 15 people hospitalized, and 584 under quarantine.

Greene County confirmed 12 new cases today, all community acquired. Greene now has 121 active cases of the virus.

The Cass County Health Department reported 35 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday. Cass County’s active case count is 198, with 3 of those currently hospitalized.

Statewide, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced a record high 238 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. IDPH acknowledged some data reporting was delayed due to the holiday weekend, with the previous highest number of deaths being 191 earlier this spring. A total of 9,757 cases were confirmed statewide today, with over 5,700 Illinoisans in the hospital as a result of COVID-19.

TESTING

The Illinois Department of Public Health will be hosting a drive-through COVID-19 testing site at the Greene County Boot Camp on Friday from 8AM-4PM and Tuesday, December 8th in Rushville at the First United Methodist Church located at 210 W. Jefferson Street in Rushville.

Simple nasal swabs will be used. The testing comes at no cost. Anyone can get tested. Bring your insurance card, if you have one. You can still be tested if you don’t have health insurance. IDPH says you will be called within 4-7 days with results of your test.