IL Rental Payment Program to Replace Eviction Moratorium

Governor J.B. Pritzker toured the state yesterday to announce the second round of rental assistance funding is now available. Pritzker made stops in Chicago, the Metro East, and Springfield to tout the new program and to announce the signing of a bill to curtail people losing their housing due to financial problems brought on by COVID-19.

The Illinois Rental Payment Program (ILRPP) will deploy multiple rounds of funding totaling $1.1 billion dollars to Illinois renters and landlords in an effort to prevent evictions. An additional $400 million in rental assistance will be provided by larger municipalities. The state will also be standing up a separate program to support homeowners with $400 million in mortgage assistance.

Pritzker also signed HB 2877 into law establishing a new structure to efficiently distribute rental assistance to Illinois residents and provide for sealing of eviction records until August 1, 2022.

Pritzker says any renter effected by the pandemic is eligible: “Any eligible resident who rents their home whose behind on payments or experienced financial hardship in the pandemic is eligible to apply for up to $25,000 in rental assistance paid directly to their housing provider or landlord. Rent assistance is only one piece of the announcement. Later this summer, we will provide an additional $400 million on top of the $1.5 billion for renters for mortgage assistance. That means struggling homeowners can get relief, too.”

Pritzker says that more relief in other areas is coming: “Illinois will be replenishing our Utilities Assistance Programs, which include help with housing, utilities, and legal assistance. As a reminder, to date, more than 260,000 households have received $280 million in benefits.”

Overall, the new rental programs are expected to assist more than 120,000 households. For more information and updates on the program, go to illinoishousinghelp.org. Applications for ILRPP will be accepted Monday, May 17 through Monday, June 7. Interested residents can apply online at: ILRPP.IHDA.org.