IL Route 108 in Carrollton To See Work Beginning Monday

By Benjamin Cox on May 14, 2022 at 9:51am

The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced intermittent lane closures of Illinois Route 108 in Carrollton for the remainder of the month.

The closures will be in effect between the west city limit and east city limit of Carrollton beginning on Monday, May 16th, weather permitting.

Two-way traffic will be maintained by the use of flaggers. Motorists are asked to allow for more time traveling in the area and to be aware of changing conditions.

The work is for pavement maintenance on the highway. IDOT says the work should be completed by the end of the month.