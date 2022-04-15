IL Route 125 to Receive Repairs After Local Rancor Over Potholes, Damaged Vehicles

Cass County residents and local representatives raised enough of a ruckus this past week about the deterioration of Illinois Route 125 that Illinois Department of Transportation officials are attempting to fix the road.

Several reports of large potholes and damaged or disabled vehicles from those potholes prompted residents in Beardstown and Virginia as well as local officials to raise concerns with IDOT to get the road fixed sooner rather than later.

The Cass County Star Gazette reports that Beardstown Mayor Tim Harris was contacted by IDOT this week letting him know that emergency resurfacing work will occur at the intersections of Route 125 at the Arenzville Road and Route 67 intersections. The road work is expected to be completed by the end of April.

State Senator Jil Tracy commented on her Facebook Page last Friday that after hearing from local residents and businesses and working with IDOT officials, she was pleased to announce that the roadwork will begin.