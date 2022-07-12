IL Rte. 267 Shut Down in Jersey County Yesterday After Stand Off Near Medora

Illinois Route 267 between Rockbridge and Kemper on the Greene-Jersey County Line was shut down yesterday due to a stand off.

WBGZ in Alton reports that a portion of Route 267 through Medora was closed for several hours after authorities were attempting to determine if a man was armed and holding hostages in a home sitting along the highway. Traffic was re-routed for much of the afternoon while authorities from multiple agencies worked to defuse the situation. Helicopters were called in to keep an eye on the situation.

The incident was resolved peacefully with a woman and several children able to leave the home in the 31,500 block of State Highway 67.

The suspect, 33 year old Joshua J. Hearn of Medora, eventually came out of the home and was arrested without incident. Hearn has been cited for felony intimidation. No charges with the Jersey County State’s Attorney’s Office have been filed yet according to online court records.

Jersey County Sheriff Mike Ringhausen thanked the following agencies for their help: the Illinois State Police District 18 office, the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, ILEAS, Medora Fire Department, and the Jersey County Ambulance Service.

Hearn remains lodged at the Jersey County Jail pending a first appearance in court.