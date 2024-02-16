IL Rte 78 Resurfacing Work to Begin Monday in Morgan County

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that a 5-mile resurfacing and maintenance project on Illinois Route 78 in Morgan County, from the Cass County line south to Snake Creek, begins Monday, Feb. 19.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane at times and maintained using temporary signals, flaggers, cones and message boards. In addition to the resurfacing, other improvements include replacing guardrail, addressing drainage issues, shoulder maintenance, stabilizing retaining walls and tree removal. Benefits for the motorists include increasing ride comfort and extending the life of the road. This project is scheduled to be completed in mid-November.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.