IL Secretary of State Offices to Reinstate Mask Policy on Monday

Due to a recent increase in COVID-19 cases, IL Secretary of State Jesse White announced today that Driver Services facilities, Secretary of State offices, and the Illinois State Capitol Building will require all employees and customers to wear a mask beginning Monday.

White stressed that it is imperative for his facilities to remain open to serve the public to reduce the heavy customer volume caused by the pandemic over the last year. White said reinstating the mask policy for employees and customers will help achieve this goal.

White continues to urge the public to consider using online services at cyberdriveillinois.com when possible instead of visiting a facility due to heavy customer volume. White also wishes to remind the public that his office extended expiration dates for driver’s licenses and ID cards until January 1st and the federal government has extended the federal REAL ID deadline to May 3, 2023.