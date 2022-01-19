IL Senate Minority Leader Unveils Voter Constitutional Amendment Package

Illinois Senate Minority Leader Dan McConchie is renewing his call to empower Illinois voters.

GOP leader McConchie unveiled a package of constitutional amendments today that he says provides the government with the needed checks and balances.

McConchie says his Voter Empowerment Project is designed to allow Illinois voters a more active role in their democratic process.

“Illinois is at a crossroads. We can either allow the political elite to continue to govern and rule our state based on their own interests, and completely disregarding the interests and concerns of all Illinoisans, or we can finally stand up and empower the voters to take back their government.”

The package includes four Senate Joint Resolution Constitutional Amendments that call for changes such as requiring an independent redistricting commission where the Chief Justice of the Illinois Supreme Court and the most senior justice of the opposite party would jointly select 17 commissioners to serve with seven from each party and three independents.

The redistricting process would occur in 2023 and after every subsequent federal census.

Other amendments include the ability for voters to make more substantive changes to the state constitution by circulating petitions and voting on key issues.

McConchie said during his Zoom announcement this morning, that he is renewing Senate Republican calls to give the people back their voice through this program.

“At the end of the day, I believe in the people. I believe giving the people the ability to be able to act and stand up and tell us what they want to do and give them the ability to act upon it is the way that makes a democracy work.”

The Voter Empowerment Project would also amend the Illinois Constitution to permit citizens to initiate up or down referendums on newly passed laws, and allow voters to recall elected officials including any executive branch officer, including the Speaker of the House, the President of the Senate, the Auditor General, Members of the General Assembly, and local government officials.

Currently, in Illinois, only the Governor is subject to recall.