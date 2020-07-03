IL Sheriffs Association Scholarship Winners

Several area high school seniors have received scholarships for the upcoming academic year from their local sheriff’s departments. The Illinois Sheriffs Association established a scholarship program for county sheriff’s departments in 1979. Scholarships ranging from $500 to $1000 are awarded to students who demonstrate outstanding scholastic, extra-curricular and character qualifications through an application and essay. The application for the scholarship was due back in mid-March.

The scholarship program is open to Illinois students attending an Illinois higher learning institution. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many counties have had to delay the announcement of their winners. Winners are usually announced in the month of May.

The following winners have been announced in the following counties:

L to R: Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood presents Pittsfield Senior Rebekah Barton with her scholarship certificate.

Madison Henry – Brown County

Emma Stone – Cass County

Kennedy Ruyle – Greene County

Rayme Lewis – Macoupin County

Elyse Copelin – Morgan County

Rebekah Barton – Pike County

Whitney Fowler – Schuyler County

Eli Evans – Scott County

Each Illinois county that participates in the ISA membership program awards at least one $500 scholarship each school year that is given over the first two semesters to the institution the student is attending.