IL Sheriff’s Association Warning of Phone Scam Using Their Name

The Illinois Sheriffs’ Association is advising residents that there is currently underway a phone campaign fraudulently using the name and phone numbers of the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association. According to ISA, they never solicit by phone but do conduct a direct mail campaign throughout the state which is endorsed by the individual Sheriffs across Illinois. This mail piece goes out in February each year.

ISA says they are adamantly opposed to police groups and associations using telemarketers for fundraising efforts. Should you receive a call from someone saying they represent your local sheriff or the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association and are asking for donations, contact your local Sheriff’s Office immediately or gather as much information as you can from the caller and report it to the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association at ilsheriff@ilsheriff.org.