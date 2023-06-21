IL Society Children of the American Revolution Selling Engraved Bricks For Upkeep at Asa Talcott House

The Illinois Society Children of the American Revolution have chosen a landmark in Jacksonville for its state project.

This year’s state projects for the Children of the American Revolution is focusing on people in Illinois who helped along the Underground Railroad. The state projects are called “Broken Chains: Aiding Freedom’s Journey.”

As a part of the project, the Jacksonville African-American Museum’s home, the Asa Talcott House on Grove Street in Jacksonville has been chosen to receive funds to help with upkeep and maintenance on the landmark.

Fundraising to help fund a portion of the repairs is being sold by members of the African-American Museum Board. Board member Ruth Linear says it’s a worthy project: “This organization picked our organization – the Asa Talcott House in Jacksonville and the African-American History Museum in Jacksonville – to help pay for repairs. Now, their goal is to raise $5,000. They are selling engraved bricks for $50 each, and the bricks will be placed in a flower garden on our museum site. The inscription on the bricks is limited to 3 lines of 18 characters. So, this is a good project.”

For more information or to purchase a brick, call Art Wilson at 217 -299-6017 or email jvilleaahm@gmail.com.