IL State Democrats Unveil New Judicial Subcircuits Map for 7th Judicial District

The House and Senate Redistricting Committees released late yesterday updated judicial subcircuits that reflect suggestions gathered during the public hearing in December. The subcircuits allegedly allow for greater opportunities for diversity on the bench. Subcircuits were also drawn for Cook, DuPage, and Madison counties. According to Capitol Fax, there was a push for Champaign and Peoria as well, but those did not make this final proposal.

One of the redrawn circuits was the 7th Circuit which encompasses most of the listening area. The 7th was redrawn into 3 subcircuits. The subcircuits are proposed to allegedly give minority communities a better opportunity to elect candidates of their choice and influence elections. These new subcircuits will help improve the diversity of opinion and background of judges, while giving everyone a voice in electing a bench of judges they feel best represent their communities.

The proposed drawing of subcircuits will not impact the tenure of current circuit court judges.

Members of the public may provide testimony or offer suggestions through email at redistrictingcommittee@hds.ilga.gov and redistrictingcommittee@senatedem.ilga.gov. If anyone wishes to submit their own proposals, they may do so through the online map portal located on the House and Senate redistricting websites. For that tool and to view the proposed maps, visit www.ilhousedems.com/redistricting or www.ilsenateredistricting.com.

Subcircuit 3 in the 7th Judicial Circuit encompasses all of Morgan, Greene, Macoupin, Scott, and Jersey County. Subcircuit 2 covers all of the rural portions of Sangamon County, with subcircuit 1 covering the greater Springfield area.