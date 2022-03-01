IL State Fair Announces First 6 Grandstand Acts for 2022 Schedule

By Benjamin Cox on March 1, 2022 at 10:07am

The Illinois State Fair announced the first 6 acts for the grandstand for the State Fair this year.

The State Fair in Springfield will run August 11-21st.

Sam Hunt will headline Friday, August 12th. He’ll be followed by country duo Brooks & Dunn returning to the fair on August 14th. The duo last appeared at the State Fair in 2008.

TLC and Shaggy will bring hip-hop to the grandstand on Wednesday, August 17th.

Country star Jon Pardi who will have openers Lainey Wilson and Chapel Hart on August 18th.

Metal band Disturbed with Nita Strauss will rock the grandstand on August 20th. They’ll be followed by Sammy Hagar & the Circle on closing night.

Tickets for the shows will go on sale on March 11th at Ticketmaster. More information can be found at illinoisstatefair.info. Future grandstand acts will be announced soon.