IL State Fair To Offer Vaccinations

The Illinois Department of Public Health is sponsoring COVID-19 testing and vaccinations at the Illinois State Fair.

The department is supplying the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, as well as providing testing, at several locations on the fairgrounds free of charge. These locations include: the Illinois Building, Happy Hollow and Main Street, Brian Rainey Avenue, the Avenue of Flags, 4-H Street, as well as the Livestock Center on 8th Street. Services will be available August 12th through the 22nd.

Individuals are asked to bring a photo ID, as well as an insurance card if they are in possession of one. There is no need for proof of immigration, and the J&J vaccination is only available to those 18 years of age or older.

For more information regarding the vaccine, visit http://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccine-faq.