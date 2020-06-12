IL State Fairs Cancelled For 2020

The Illinois State Fairs have officially been cancelled. Governor J.B. Pritzker is expected to sign an executive order later today cancelling the Illinois and Du Quoin State Fairs this year due to COVID-19. The annual State Fairs, which attracted over 600,000 visitors combined in 2019, will return in August 2021. Last year, the Illinois State Fair set records for the Grandstand and near record numbers for attendance.

Acting Director of the Illinois Department of Agriculture Jerry Costello says that the department will offer a a Junior Livestock Expo in Springfield in September, for Illinois exhibitors ages 8-21 to show their animals. The 4-H General Project Show will take place virtually, with premiums and ribbons to be distributed by the Illinois Department of Agriculture. Details regarding entry and operations are forthcoming.

The last time the state fair was cancelled was in 1945 due to the fairgrounds still being used as a U.S. Army Airforce supply depot. The Fair was also cancelled in 1862 due to the Civil War and was replaced in 1893 by the World’s Columbia Expo in Chicago. 2020 will mark the first time the DuQuoin State Fair has been cancelled since the State took over the grounds in 1986.

If you have purchased an Illinois State Fair mega pass, admission booklet or parking pass contact the State Fair office at 217-782-6661 or email agr.fairinfo@illinois.gov. The 2021 Illinois State Fair will run from August 12th-August 22nd. The 2021 DuQuoin State Fair is scheduled for August 27th-September 6th.