IL Supreme Court Approves SAFE-T Act Lawsuit Consolidation

The Illinois Supreme Court has approved the request to combine dozens of lawsuits challenging the implementation of the SAFE-T Act’s end of cash bail provision into a single case.

WMAY reports that nearly 60 Illinois counties who have filed suit will have the case heard in Kankakee County, the first county to file such a suit.

Morgan, Scott, Greene, Brown, and Sangamon Counties are some of the counties that allege that the SAFE-T Act and Pretrial Fairness Act unconstitutionally takes away the discretion of judges to set bail in criminal cases and will create more crime.

A schedule for hearings and briefs in the case has not yet been finalized.