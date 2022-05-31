IL Supreme Court Issues Survey on Remote Proceedings

Did you have a remote court hearing during the COVID-19 pandemic? If so, the Illinois Supreme Court wants to talk to you.

District 1 Appellate Court Justice Mary K. Rochford says a task force under the Illinois Judicial Conference is surveying the public and legal professionals about remote court proceedings: “The answers will guide our work and help to ensure that remote proceedings remain a vital part of our court system in a fair and just way, and address any concerns that may come to light.”

Illinois Supreme Court Access to Justice Commission Spokesperson Sarah Song says the surveys will ask about advantages and drawbacks of remote hearings for particular types of proceedings and cases: “The surveys also focus on whether certain types of cases or certain types of court proceedings should continue to offer the option to appear remotely either by phone or by video conference technology such as Zoom or WebEx.”

The Task Force, created in March of this year, is composed of circuit judges, trial court administrators, circuit clerks, and practicing attorneys and makes recommendations to the Supreme Court about potential rule and policy changes and trainings to further the use of virtual methods for conducting court business.

To participate in the survey, visit this link. The surveys will be open until June 23rd.

For further information, contact Communications Director to the Illinois Supreme Court Chris Bonjean at 312-793-2323 or via email at cbonjean@illinoiscourts.gov.